No escape but hitchhike — Robin

Padilla reportedly stayed with Dela Rosa in the latter’s Senate office after the chamber placed him under its protective custody.

re the latter sought refuge to evade an ICC arrest warrant, for three days after his return on 11 May, following six months of not reporting for work.

Following the shooting, Padilla said he told Dela Rosa he was going home to his family but Dela Rosa supposedly asked for a ride because he did not have a vehicle at the Senate.

CCTV footage in the parking area of the Senate building showed Padilla, De la Rosa, and an unidentified woman boarding a white SUV and driving unimpeded out of the building.

A check of its license plate by the PNP showed it was registered to Padilla.

Bato asked for ride

“Senator Bato said, ‘I’ll go with you.’ How could I say no?” Padilla said.

Padilla said he dropped Dela Rosa somewhere in Makati, where his driver picked him up. Padilla said he did not ask De la Rosa where he was going.

Earlier this week, Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida warned that Dela Rosa’s accomplices could face legal consequences for allowing him to evade the ICC warrant.

Aside from domestic laws, Vida said they could also be held accountable by the ICC.

The NBI has tagged Padilla and suspended Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca as persons of interest for allegedly aiding De la Rosa’s “escape” despite an outstanding ICC warrant.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag has repeatedly denied that he deployed NBI agents to the Senate during the incident to try to arrest De la Rosa anew following their first botched attempt to serve the warrant on 11 May.

This as they honored the Senate’s protective custody of De la Rosa.

De la Rosa is wanted by the ICC for crimes against humanity over the alleged extrajudicial killings allegedly committed between November 2011 and March 2019 spanning Duterte’s tenure as Davao mayor and as president.

Nationwide hunt

A nationwide search for Dela Rosa has been launched. As of Friday, the CIDG confirmed that De la Rosa was still in the country.

In case he flees, the ICC can tap the 125 state parties to the Rome Statute to enforce the warrant against Dela Rosa. Of the state parties, 19 are in the Asia-Pacific, including Japan, Korea, Cambodia and Timor-Leste.

The Philippines withdrew from the Rome Statute, the ICC’s founding treaty, in 2019 on Duterte’s orders.

The NBI, meanwhile, said it is actively searching for Dela Rosa and will immediately enforce the ICC warrant once he is found.