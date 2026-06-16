Why are global artists skipping the Philippines?

Interest in BTS’ anticipated return to the Philippines has sparked renewed discussion on concert pricing, with Filipino ARMYs noting that ticket costs in Manila are higher compared to several neighboring markets in Asia.

A cross-country comparison of BTS tour stops in the region shows that fans in the Philippines are paying among the highest rates, especially for premium tiers.

In the Philippines, VIP tickets are priced at P25,000, while Tier 1 seats cost P20,000, Tier 2 tickets are sold for P13,500, and Tier 3 seats are available for P7,500. When converted to Philippine pesos, VIP tickets in neighboring countries are generally cheaper.