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BTS is coming to Bulacan: What ARMYs need to know about 'ARIRANG' in the Philippines

BTS is coming to Bulacan: What ARMYs need to know about 'ARIRANG' in the Philippines
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After months of anticipation, BTS has officially announced two shows in the Philippines as part of their 2027 “ARIRANG” world tour. The global K-pop supergroup will perform at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan on March 13 and 14, 2027—giving Filipino ARMYs a two-night chance to sing, dance, and jump together.

What’s happening and where

BTS will bring their “ARIRANG” stage to the Philippine Sports Stadium, a football-sized venue known for hosting large-scale concerts and international acts. The two dates give fans options for travel and planning, whether they aim for both nights or just one unforgettable evening.

Ticketing timeline

Organizers released a clear schedule for registration and presales, so mark these dates now:

• Weverse registration: May 22, 1PM – May 27, 11AM. All ARMYs who want presale access should register at https://btsworldtourofficial.com/.

• ARMY Membership presale: June 9, 11AM. Eligible members can secure tickets via the Weverse notice page at https://weverse.io/bts/notice/36080.

• Live Nation Philippines (LNPH) presale: June 10, 11AM. Fans should create an account or log in at www.livenation.ph to access presale offers.

• General onsale: June 11, 11AM at ticketmaster.ph.

Tips for ARMYs

• Register early on Weverse and create your Live Nation account now to avoid last-minute delays.

• Double-check membership status and linked accounts before presale days to qualify for ARMY presale windows.

• Prepare payment methods and personal details ahead of time—high-traffic ticket sales often sell out fast.

• If you’re traveling from outside Bulacan, book transport and accommodations early; nearby hotels and transit will likely fill up quickly once ticketing opens.

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