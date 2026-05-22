BTS is coming to Bulacan: What ARMYs need to know about 'ARIRANG' in the Philippines

After months of anticipation, BTS has officially announced two shows in the Philippines as part of their 2027 “ARIRANG” world tour. The global K-pop supergroup will perform at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan on March 13 and 14, 2027—giving Filipino ARMYs a two-night chance to sing, dance, and jump together.

What’s happening and where

BTS will bring their “ARIRANG” stage to the Philippine Sports Stadium, a football-sized venue known for hosting large-scale concerts and international acts. The two dates give fans options for travel and planning, whether they aim for both nights or just one unforgettable evening.

Ticketing timeline

Organizers released a clear schedule for registration and presales, so mark these dates now:

• Weverse registration: May 22, 1PM – May 27, 11AM. All ARMYs who want presale access should register at https://btsworldtourofficial.com/.

• ARMY Membership presale: June 9, 11AM. Eligible members can secure tickets via the Weverse notice page at https://weverse.io/bts/notice/36080.

• Live Nation Philippines (LNPH) presale: June 10, 11AM. Fans should create an account or log in at www.livenation.ph to access presale offers.

• General onsale: June 11, 11AM at ticketmaster.ph.

Tips for ARMYs

• Register early on Weverse and create your Live Nation account now to avoid last-minute delays.

• Double-check membership status and linked accounts before presale days to qualify for ARMY presale windows.

• Prepare payment methods and personal details ahead of time—high-traffic ticket sales often sell out fast.

• If you’re traveling from outside Bulacan, book transport and accommodations early; nearby hotels and transit will likely fill up quickly once ticketing opens.