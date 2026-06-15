BTS 'Arirang' tickets in Manila cost more than most Asian tour stops

The excitement surrounding BTS’ long-awaited return to the Philippines has taken a costly turn for many Filipino ARMYs, with concert tickets being sold at higher prices compared to those in neighboring countries.

A comparison of ticket prices across BTS’ Asian tour stops shows that Filipino fans are paying some of the highest rates in the region, particularly for premium seats.

In the Philippines, VIP tickets are priced at P25,000, while Tier 1 seats cost P20,000, Tier 2 tickets are sold for P13,500, and Tier 3 seats are available for P7,500. When converted to Philippine pesos, VIP tickets in neighboring countries are generally cheaper.