Sleepy driver plows into junk shop area; 3 killed

A fifth victim managed to avoid the direct path of the vehicle after seeing it approaching at high speed.

“When our ambulance arrived, they saw two men lying beside C6. Two other men were pinned under the van; they were already lifeless and bloodied,” said Eva Regis, an ambulance controller for Barangay Santa Ana.

One of the deceased victims was a young man described by his uncle, Jovito Fernandez, as the primary provider for his siblings. Fernandez said his nephew was sitting in the area and was dragged by the vehicle during the crash.

Police investigators said the van was traveling from Quezon City to deliver goods to a grocery store in Taytay when the driver lost control.

“Based on his statement, he fell asleep. He lost control and ran over the side of the road and the gutter,” Villarazo said.