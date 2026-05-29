1 dead, 21 hurt in bus-armored van collision in Quezon City

Initial investigation revealed that a 43-year-old bus driver is traversing Quezon Avenue from Elliptical Road toward EDSA, while a 45-year-old driver of Mitsubishi Canter armored van truck is traveling from North Avenue toward East Avenue.

Upon reaching the intersection, the right mid-side portion of the bus and the front left portion of the armored van truck collided, resulting in damage to both vehicles and injuries to 21 individuals.

Authorities reported a 62-year-old male was declared dead at the East Avenue Medical Center at around 9:30 AM.

The QCPD, meanwhile, assured speedy recovery and fast healing to all injured individuals in the incident.

“The case is currently under investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and the possible liabilities of the parties involved”, the city police added in a statement.