Fatal intersection crash claims 1, injures 21

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported that a modern jeepney — referred to in initial police reports as a public utility bus — was traveling along Quezon Avenue toward EDSA when it collided with a Mitsubishi Canter armored van truck crossing from North Avenue toward East Avenue.

The impact caused the commuter vehicle to overturn, trapping at least one passenger inside before rescuers extracted them. The right middle side of the commuter vehicle and the front left portion of the armored van sustained heavy damage.

Emergency personnel transported the 21 injured victims to the Quezon City General Hospital, East Avenue Medical Center, and the National Kidney and Transplant Institute.

Meantime, the 62-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at the East Avenue Medical Center at around 9:30 a.m.

The 43-year-old driver of the commuter vehicle and the 45-year-old driver of the armored van survived the crash but are currently blaming each other for the incident, police said.

“The case is currently under investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and the possible liabilities of the parties involved,” the QCPD said in a statement.

Investigators are currently retrieving security camera footage from the intersection to establish which vehicle had the right of way.

Both drivers face potential charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, multiple physical injuries, and damage to property.

The crash initially blocked the westbound lane of Quezon Avenue, prompting the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority to deploy traffic enforcers to manage the gridlock. The intersection was fully cleared of the vehicles and shattered glass debris by 6:52 a.m.