QCPD arrests top wanted sexual assault suspect

Police arrested Quezon City’s top wanted fugitive Tuesday morning during a joint operation in La Union province, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as alias “Reymark,” 26, was apprehended at 8:45 a.m. at his residence in Barangay Cabalayangan, Bauang, La Union.

The operation was conducted by the La Loma Police Station of the Quezon City Police District in coordination with the Bauang Municipal Police Station.