QCPD arrests top wanted sexual assault suspect

Police arrested Quezon City’s top wanted fugitive Tuesday morning during a joint operation in La Union province, authorities said.
The suspect, identified as alias “Reymark,” 26, was apprehended at 8:45 a.m. at his residence in Barangay Cabalayangan, Bauang, La Union.
The operation was conducted by the La Loma Police Station of the Quezon City Police District in coordination with the Bauang Municipal Police Station.
According to the QCPD, the suspect was arrested on an outstanding warrant for five counts of sexual assault issued by Branch 13 of the Quezon City Family Court.
Police records show the suspect also faces prior charges filed in August 2025 for violations of the Anti-Rape Law of 1997 and the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009.
Following the arrest, the QCPD commended its personnel for their dedication and professionalism.
“This operation underscores our firm commitment to law enforcement and public safety,” QCPD District Director Police Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio said.