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Top regional fugitive apprehended

Top regional fugitive apprehended
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A man listed as the most wanted fugitive in Central Luzon was arrested in Quezon City during a cyber-aided manhunt operation on statutory rape and child abuse charges, police said.

Operatives from the Northern Police District’s District Anti-Carnapping Unit arrested the 49-year-old suspect at around 10:30 a.m. in Barangay Bagbag-Sauyo.

The operation was conducted with assistance from the Sta. Ana Municipal Police Station, the 302nd Regional Mobile Force Battalion of Police Regional Office 3, and the PRO-3 CyberPatrol-RID3.

Police withheld the identity of the suspect and the victim in compliance with Philippine laws protecting minors involved in sexual abuse cases.

Most Wanted Fugitive Arrest
Statutory Rape Case Philippines
Cyber-Aided Police Operation:::
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