Top regional fugitive apprehended

A man listed as the most wanted fugitive in Central Luzon was arrested in Quezon City during a cyber-aided manhunt operation on statutory rape and child abuse charges, police said.

Operatives from the Northern Police District’s District Anti-Carnapping Unit arrested the 49-year-old suspect at around 10:30 a.m. in Barangay Bagbag-Sauyo.

The operation was conducted with assistance from the Sta. Ana Municipal Police Station, the 302nd Regional Mobile Force Battalion of Police Regional Office 3, and the PRO-3 CyberPatrol-RID3.

Police withheld the identity of the suspect and the victim in compliance with Philippine laws protecting minors involved in sexual abuse cases.