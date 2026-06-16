Most Wanted Person in La Loma arrested in La Union

The city police found that alias “Reymark” has a pending Warrant of Arrest (WOA) for five (5) counts of sexual assault issued by Branch 13, Family Court, Quezon City.

Records also showed prior charges for violations of Republic Act 8353 (Anti-Rape Law of 1997) and Republic Act 9995 (Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009) filed in August 2025.

Following the arrest of the Most Wanted Person (MWP) in La Loma and other wanted persons in the city, the QCPD commended the dedication and professionalism of its personnel whose efforts led to the successful arrest of the suspects.

“This operation underscores our firm commitment to law enforcement and public safety,” District Director Police Brigadier General Randy Glenn Silvio said.