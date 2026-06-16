PNP tightens coastal security over seafood safety in quake-hit Mindanao

PNP Chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the move follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to protect public welfare by preventing potentially toxic marine products from reaching consumers.

"We are coordinating with concerned government agencies in dealing with this matter with the goal of protecting the public from any potential harm," Nartatez said.

He said police units in the Soccsksargen and Davao regions have been ordered to establish security checkpoints and maritime monitoring points around uplifted coastal areas in Sarangani and Davao Occidental to stop the scavenging and harvesting of exposed marine life.

Following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake on 8 June, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources reported that a co-seismic coastal uplift raised the seabed by as much as two meters in Glan, Sarangani. Similar conditions were observed in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental.

The geological shift caused seawater to recede by about 200 meters, exposing coral reefs and seagrass beds and leaving large numbers of reef fish, eels, clams and shellfish dead or dying, raising concerns over contamination and public health risks.

"While we understand the immediate needs of the communities after this powerful earthquake, consuming dead, dying, or contaminated seafood poses severe health risks that we cannot afford to overlook," Nartatez said.

The PNP said local police have intensified monitoring at transport routes, fish ports and public markets, while conducting surprise inspections in coordination with fisheries authorities.

Authorities are also monitoring major supply corridors connecting Sarangani, General Santos City and neighboring provinces to intercept illegally harvested or potentially unsafe seafood.

"We appeal to all market vendors and commercial fishers to cooperate with our inspectors and prioritize public safety over short-term gain during this disaster recovery period," Nartatez said.