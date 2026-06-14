PENRO to probe coastal uplift in Sarangani Province

The said phenomenon came after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Sarangani Province on 8 June.

The Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape (SBPS) Protected Area Management Office (PAMO) initially received reports on June 10 from concerned residents in Glan, claimed that the sea levels remained low and had not returned to its normal state since the earthquake.

Despite damaged road conditions, the team of CENRO Glan accompanied by PAMO Protected Area Rangers began their coastal survey in Glan, and found that long stretches of shoreline, coral reef and seagrass beds have been exposed, particularly in Pangyan Marine Sanctuary, Brgy. Pangyan, Glan, Sarangani Province.

These exposed corals and seagrass beds had begun dying off alongside their resident organisms such as reef fishes, eels, clams, and shells. Nearby residents were concerned that the stench of decaying marine life could poison them.

Meanwhile, on 11 June, an aerial survey, and ground validation conducted by the DOST PHIVOLCS and DENR-MGB 12 confirmed that a coastal uplift in Brgy. Pangyan had raised the seabed by 2 meters, and extended the shoreline by 200 meters, which exposed wide stretches of coral reefs and seagrass beds.

At present, the SBPS PAMO has mobilized all its Protected Area Rangers to document other instances of coastal uplift or habitat damage in Sarangani Bay.

The DENR XII shall also create a composite team with the MGB XII and partner LGUs to conduct a scientific study of the Glan coastal uplift on Tuesday, June 16.

For those who would like to report of other incidents of coastal uplift, you may report through the SBPS-PAMO Hotline Nos. 0909-618-9917 (Smart) or 0995-305-0306 (Globe).