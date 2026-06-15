PNP boosts patrols in quake-hit areas still without power

PNP Chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. directed police units in Regions 11 and 12 to increase patrols in residential areas, commercial establishments, automated teller machine sites, fuel stations and other critical infrastructure that may become vulnerable during prolonged electricity disruptions.

"We have strengthened our security presence in affected areas through mobile patrols, foot patrols and coordination with local authorities. Our objective is to reassure residents of the presence of their police not only for their safety but also for response to any request for assistance," Nartatez said.

The Department of Energy earlier reported that power supply has yet to be fully restored in several areas affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Mindanao.

Data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council showed that 40 areas in Davao Region and SOCCSKSARGEN remained without electricity as of 14 June.

Power interruptions continue to affect parts of Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental, Davao del Sur, South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani.

The PNP said maintaining peace and order remains a priority while restoration efforts continue, particularly in communities facing operational disruptions and reduced nighttime visibility.

Nartatez also instructed local police commanders to coordinate closely with local government units, barangays and utility providers to immediately address security concerns that may arise during the outages.

"The public can expect a sustained police presence in affected areas. We ask everyone to remain calm and continue working closely with local authorities as we carry out measures to keep communities safe and secure," he said.

The PNP assured residents that police units remain ready to respond to emergencies and maintain public order while affected areas work toward the full restoration of electricity services.