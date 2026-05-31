Philippines, Australia deepen defense ties at Shangri-La Dialogue

In a statement on Sunday, the Department of National Defense said the 30 May meeting focused on advancing bilateral defense collaboration and expanding practical cooperation in support of shared security interests and regional stability. The two officials also discussed strengthening coordination with like-minded partners, including Japan and the United States, to promote peace, stability, and a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific.

Teodoro also joined defense leaders in launching the Guiding Principles for Underwater Infrastructure Defence Exchanges (GUIDE), a new framework aimed at improving cooperation in protecting critical underwater infrastructure. Endorsed by 17 countries across Europe, West Asia, Oceania, and Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, the initiative seeks to enhance the security and resilience of vital underwater assets through shared principles and practical exchanges.

The DND said the Philippines' participation in GUIDE highlights its commitment to working with partners to address emerging security challenges and strengthen regional and global defense cooperation.