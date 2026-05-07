Phl pushes for ASEAN Leaders’ Declaration on Maritime Cooperation

Lazaro said an important aspect of the cooperation is the proposed establishment of an ASEAN Maritime Centre in the Philippines.

“Colleagues, my hope, despite the arduous task ahead of us, is that the challenges baffling our region and beyond not shake the foundations of our community pillars but rather further cement or strengthen its resilience,” she added.

On the other hand, Secretary Lazaro added that in cybersecurity, the Philippines remains concerned about emerging threats, including the use of artificial intelligence for criminal purposes, and that a robust, coordinated approach is needed, including capacity-building and information-sharing initiatives.

“It is also within the political-security pillar that we strengthen regional efforts to effectively address transnational crime,” she said.

She stressed that the vision is crystal clear: a peaceful, stable, and secure region based on the fundamental principles as enshrined in the ASEAN Charter, the UN Charter, and principles of international law.

“This commitment now comes at a profound importance amid recent developments confounding the global geopolitical landscape. Colleagues, we continue to wrestle with the deepening impacts of the situation in the Middle East on energy, food, and the safety of our people. Our region must remain circumspect amid forces that threaten multilateralism,” she said.