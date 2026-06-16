Every locality can have a ‘Big One’

The term “The Big One” is often associated with Metro Manila, but earthquake experts say every municipality and province in the country faces its own worst-case earthquake scenario.
During the first episode of DoSTv’s new science program Sci.Sáy, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) seismologist Bhenz Rodriguez clarified that “The Big One” should not be viewed solely as a Metro Manila threat.
He explained that each active fault has a maximum credible earthquake that can generate destructive ground shaking in nearby communities.
If such an event occurs, affected areas could experience Intensity VIII shaking on the Phivolcs Earthquake Intensity Scale.
Rodriguez described Intensity VIII as powerful enough to make standing nearly impossible.
“During an Intensity VIII earthquake, you literally cannot stand up. You’ll struggle heavily to stand. You will lose your balance completely,” he said.
The clarification comes as the country continues to assess the impact of the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck offshore Sarangani on 8 June.
Experts say understanding local hazards is essential because earthquake risks vary depending on proximity to active faults, local geology and population density.
The recent Mindanao earthquake originated from movement along the Cotabato Trench, highlighting the variety of seismic sources capable of producing destructive earthquakes across the country.
Phivolcs has repeatedly emphasized that preparedness should focus not only on Metro Manila but also on communities near active faults and trenches nationwide.
Authorities continue to urge the public to familiarize themselves with earthquake hazards in their localities, identify safe areas inside buildings and practice emergency response measures before a major earthquake occurs.