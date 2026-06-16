Every locality can have a ‘Big One’

The term “The Big One” is often associated with Metro Manila, but earthquake experts say every municipality and province in the country faces its own worst-case earthquake scenario.

During the first episode of DoSTv’s new science program Sci.Sáy, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) seismologist Bhenz Rodriguez clarified that “The Big One” should not be viewed solely as a Metro Manila threat.

He explained that each active fault has a maximum credible earthquake that can generate destructive ground shaking in nearby communities.

If such an event occurs, affected areas could experience Intensity VIII shaking on the Phivolcs Earthquake Intensity Scale.