DOST chief urges preparedness as Metro Manila faces quake risks

Speaking after the magnitude 7.8 offshore earthquake that struck Sarangani, Solidum said a quake of that size is not expected from the West Valley Fault but noted that a similar event occurring on land in the densely populated metropolis would be far more destructive. He urged the public to ensure buildings comply with the National Building Code and that older structures undergo inspection and retrofitting when necessary.

Solidum also reminded residents to follow the "drop, cover and hold" protocol during strong shaking instead of rushing outside, where collapsing structures and falling debris pose greater risks. Meanwhile, DOST-PHIVOLCS seismologist Bhenz Rodriguez clarified that every municipality and province has its own version of the "Big One," referring to the maximum credible earthquake that could occur on its local fault system.