Phivolcs: Cebu at risk for the ‘Big One’

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) in Cebu has warned that the province remains vulnerable to a major earthquake due to the presence of active fault systems across the island.

However, engineer Robinson Jorgio, director of the Phivolcs Visayas Cluster Monitoring Center for Earthquake and Tsunami, clarified that no earthquake swarms have been recorded in Cebu in recent months.

An earthquake swarm refers to a series of small to moderate earthquakes occurring within the same area over a relatively short period, ranging from days to months. According to Jorgio, while earthquake swarms can sometimes precede a stronger quake, they do not automatically indicate that a destructive earthquake will follow.