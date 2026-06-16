Drug den raid yields 3 arrests

A drug den was dismantled and three individuals were arrested during a buy-bust operation conducted by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region 7 and the Cebu City Police Office Station 2 in Sitio Brupa, Barangay Sambag II, Cebu City, at around 11:44 a.m. on 15 June.
PDEA Region 7 Director Joel B. Plaza identified the arrested suspects as alias Romeo (conspirator), 26; alias Art (visitor), 34; and alias Reynel (visitor), 28, all unemployed and residents of the area. The alleged drug den maintainer, alias Jan-Jan, managed to evade arrest and remains at large.
Seized during the operation were nine sachets of suspected shabu weighing around 15 grams, with an estimated value of P102,000; two empty sachets with traces of suspected drugs; four strips of aluminum foil with residue; buy-bust money; and other non-drug items.
The suspects are currently under the custody of PDEA Region 7 in Lahug, Cebu City, while the confiscated evidence has been submitted for laboratory examination and proper disposition.
Charges for violations of Sections 5 and 6 of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act), in relation to Section 26(b), as well as Sections 7, 11 and 12, will be filed against the suspects. a