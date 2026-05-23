Drug den busted, 3 arrested

A suspected drug den was dismantled and three individuals were arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) and Cebu City Police Office Station 11 in Sitio Plastican, Barangay Duljo, Cebu City, at around 11:55 a.m. on 22 May.

PDEA 7 Regional director Joel B. Plaza identified the alleged drug den maintainer as alias “Juger,” 21, an e-bike driver and resident of the area.