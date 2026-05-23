Drug den busted, 3 arrested

A suspected drug den was dismantled and three individuals were arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) and Cebu City Police Office Station 11 in Sitio Plastican, Barangay Duljo, Cebu City, at around 11:55 a.m. on 22 May.
PDEA 7 Regional director Joel B. Plaza identified the alleged drug den maintainer as alias “Juger,” 21, an e-bike driver and resident of the area.
Also arrested were two alleged drug den visitors identified as alias “Franklin,” 34, an e-bike driver from Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, and alias “Karl,” 37, a construction worker from Barangay Sto. Niño, Cebu City.
Authorities confiscated five packs of suspected shabu weighing about six grams with an estimated street value of P40,800, a piece of tin foil with traces of suspected shabu, buy-bust money, and assorted drug paraphernalia.
The suspects are currently under the custody of PDEA 7 in Lahug, Cebu City, while the seized drug evidence has been submitted to the agency’s regional laboratory for chemical analysis and proper disposition.
Under Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, the sale of illegal drugs and maintenance of a drug den carry penalties of life imprisonment and fines of up to P10 million. Visiting a drug den is punishable by imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of up to P500,000.