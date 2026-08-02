Data from the Philippine Integrated Disease Reporting Units (PIDRU), which tracks cases in sentinel hospitals in Baguio City, showed increases in several diseases.

Acute bloody diarrhea recorded 15 cases from June to July 2026, compared with nine during the same period in 2025. Cumulative cases from January to July reached 42 in 2026, up from 26 in 2025, a 61 percent increase.

Cholera cases rose to two from June to July 2026, compared with one during the same period last year. However, cumulative cases remained unchanged at five for both years.

Rotavirus cases increased significantly, with 84 cases reported from June to July 2026, compared with 62 in 2025. Cumulative cases from January to July reached 331, more than double the 160 recorded during the same period last year, representing a 107 percent increase.

Typhoid fever cases also increased, with 52 cases reported from June to July 2026, up from 35 in 2025. Cumulative cases for the first seven months of the year reached 125, compared with 73 in 2025, a 71 percent increase.

The CHSO said no deaths have been recorded from any of the four diseases in either year.

The city sanitation division continues to monitor environmental health by conducting water quality tests on all drinking water sources in the city. The health office said issues identified through water sampling have already been addressed.

To reduce the risk of acute gastroenteritis, the CHSO advised residents to boil drinking water for at least three minutesif its safety is uncertain.

Residents were also urged to drink only safe and potable water, wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water before eating, preparing food and after using the toilet, and observe proper food preparation, handling, cooking and storage practices.

Those experiencing symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting or abdominal pain were advised to seek immediate consultation at their district health center.