20 kilos shabu seized, 2 arrested

Methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu worth over P136 million was confiscated, and two individuals were arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted at Purok Gaway-Gaway, Barangay Uling, Naga City, Cebu at around 4:50 p.m. on 23 May.

The operation was carried out by personnel from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cebu Provincial Office, PDEA 7 Intelligence and Investigation Unit, Philippine Coast Guard Intelligence Group–Central Visayas, Naval Forces Central, PNP Drug Enforcement Group, Cebu Police Provincial Office–Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit and Naga City Police Office.