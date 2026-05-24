20 kilos shabu seized, 2 arrested

Methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu worth over P136 million was confiscated, and two individuals were arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted at Purok Gaway-Gaway, Barangay Uling, Naga City, Cebu at around 4:50 p.m. on 23 May.
The operation was carried out by personnel from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cebu Provincial Office, PDEA 7 Intelligence and Investigation Unit, Philippine Coast Guard Intelligence Group–Central Visayas, Naval Forces Central, PNP Drug Enforcement Group, Cebu Police Provincial Office–Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit and Naga City Police Office.
PDEA 7 Regional Director Joel B. Plaza identified the suspects as alias “Romy,” 57, an electrician, and his cohort alias “Dante,” 47, a construction worker, both residents of Laguna.
Authorities seized 20 vacuum-sealed packs of suspected shabu weighing about 20 kilograms, with an estimated street value of P136 million. Also recovered were buy-bust money, three mobile phones, a compact sedan, and other non-drug evidence.
The confiscated drugs have been turned over to the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory for examination, while the suspects remain in custody at PDEA 7 in Lahug, Cebu City.
Charges for violations of Sections 5 (sale of dangerous drugs), 11 (possession of dangerous drugs), and 26(b) (conspiracy), Article II of Republic Act 9165 will be filed.
If convicted, the suspects face life imprisonment and fines of up to P10 million.