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20 kilos shabu seized, 2 arrested

LAW enforcement and anti-narcotics operatives inspect around 20 kilograms of suspected shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) seized during a joint buy-bust operation in Purok Gaway-Gaway, Barangay Uling, Naga City, Cebu on 23 May. Authorities estimated the confiscated illegal drugs to be worth about P136 million.
LAW enforcement and anti-narcotics operatives inspect around 20 kilograms of suspected shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) seized during a joint buy-bust operation in Purok Gaway-Gaway, Barangay Uling, Naga City, Cebu on 23 May. Authorities estimated the confiscated illegal drugs to be worth about P136 million.Photo courtesy of PDEA Region 7
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Methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu worth over P136 million was confiscated, and two individuals were arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted at Purok Gaway-Gaway, Barangay Uling, Naga City, Cebu at around 4:50 p.m. on 23 May.

The operation was carried out by personnel from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cebu Provincial Office, PDEA 7 Intelligence and Investigation Unit, Philippine Coast Guard Intelligence Group–Central Visayas, Naval Forces Central, PNP Drug Enforcement Group, Cebu Police Provincial Office–Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit and Naga City Police Office.

LAW enforcement and anti-narcotics operatives inspect around 20 kilograms of suspected shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) seized during a joint buy-bust operation in Purok Gaway-Gaway, Barangay Uling, Naga City, Cebu on 23 May. Authorities estimated the confiscated illegal drugs to be worth about P136 million.
Drug den busted, 3 arrested

PDEA 7 Regional Director Joel B. Plaza identified the suspects as alias “Romy,” 57, an electrician, and his cohort alias “Dante,” 47, a construction worker, both residents of Laguna.

Authorities seized 20 vacuum-sealed packs of suspected shabu weighing about 20 kilograms, with an estimated street value of P136 million. Also recovered were buy-bust money, three mobile phones, a compact sedan, and other non-drug evidence.

LAW enforcement and anti-narcotics operatives inspect around 20 kilograms of suspected shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) seized during a joint buy-bust operation in Purok Gaway-Gaway, Barangay Uling, Naga City, Cebu on 23 May. Authorities estimated the confiscated illegal drugs to be worth about P136 million.
2 ‘pushers’ fall, 300 grams meth seized

The confiscated drugs have been turned over to the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory for examination, while the suspects remain in custody at PDEA 7 in Lahug, Cebu City.

Charges for violations of Sections 5 (sale of dangerous drugs), 11 (possession of dangerous drugs), and 26(b) (conspiracy), Article II of Republic Act 9165 will be filed.

If convicted, the suspects face life imprisonment and fines of up to P10 million.

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