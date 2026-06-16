Aid, recovery drive gains ground

Relief and recovery efforts intensified across Southern Mindanao on Tuesday as national agencies, local governments and international partners mobilized additional resources for communities devastated by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Sarangani and nearby provinces last week.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) deployed additional Quick Response Teams to Sarangani, one of the hardest-hit areas, with 153 personnel from the central office and field offices set to rotate in batches to support relief operations.

DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao said the teams would help manage evacuation centers and operate Mobile Command Centers and Mobile Kitchens deployed from other regions./