A stay in Brittany brings personalized experiences

Looking for a stay that feels just as stylish as your Instagram feed?

Brittany Hotel is raising the bar for boutique hospitality by blending contemporary design, personalized service and thoughtfully curated experiences — all in prime locations that put guests close to where life happens.

Whether you’re checking in at BGC, Global South in Las Piñas, or the hotel’s newest branch in Villar City along Daang Hari, Bacoor, Cavite, Brittany Hotel offers more than just a place to stay. It creates a lifestyle experience designed for modern travelers who appreciate comfort, convenience, and a touch of luxury.