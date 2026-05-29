Brittany bags two top honors at Real Estate Asia Awards 2026

The awards recognize Brittany's growing presence in the premium residential and leisure property markets, where demand continues to be driven by master-planned communities, prime locations, open spaces, design quality, and long-term value. The recognition also underscores the company's strategy of developing globally inspired communities in key growth corridors and tourism destinations.

Portofino, a 300-hectare estate inspired by the Italian Riviera, has grown into one of Metro South's most established residential communities since its launch in 2007. Located within the 3,500-hectare Villar City, the development features more than 1,000 homes and residential lots spread across several enclaves, including Portofino Heights, Portofino South, Amore at Portofino, and Portofino South Veneto.

Meanwhile, Escana Boracay earned recognition for its integrated mixed-use concept within the exclusive Station Zero district of Boracay Island. Designed by Singapore-based WOW Architects, the 5.1-hectare development will feature residential towers, a luxury hotel, private villas, and a commercial village.

The project incorporates biophilic and climate-responsive design elements, including green façades, passive cooling systems, landscaped open spaces, and pedestrian-friendly areas. Planned amenities include infinity pools, sky gardens, wellness facilities, beachfront areas, and retail and dining establishments.

Brittany said the awards highlight its strength in both large-scale premium residential communities and integrated leisure developments. As the company expands its portfolio, it aims to focus on projects that offer strong locations, lifestyle-driven environments, design-led communities, and long-term investment potential.