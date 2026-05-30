Brittany secures 2 honors in Real Estate Asia Awards 2026

Portofino, a 300-hectare Italian Riviera-inspired estate within Villar City, remains one of Brittany’s most established residential developments. Since its launch in 2007, the community has expanded to more than 1,000 homes and residential lots across enclaves such as Portofino Heights, Portofino South, Amore at Portofino, and Portofino South Veneto.

Characterized by Mediterranean-style architecture, clay-tiled roofs, and landscaped avenues, the estate has been developed under strict design guidelines to preserve its cohesive visual identity while allowing homeowners flexibility in customization.

Its location within the wider 3,500-hectare Villar City development also enhances accessibility to business districts, schools, and commercial centers, reinforcing its appeal among buyers seeking suburban living with urban connectivity.

In contrast, Escana Boracay represents Brittany’s push into integrated island developments. Located in Station Zero, the project was designed with Singapore-based WOW Architects and features residential towers, luxury villas, a future hotel under the Brittany Hotel brand, and a curated commercial village.

The development is structured to balance privacy and accessibility, with zoning that separates residential, hospitality, and public areas while maximizing ocean views through its sloping beachfront layout.

Escana Boracay also integrates climate-responsive and biophilic design elements, including green façades, landscaped trails, passive cooling systems, and pedestrian-friendly spaces aimed at enhancing sustainability and livability in a coastal setting.

With planned amenities such as infinity pools, sky gardens, wellness facilities, retail spaces, and beachfront leisure areas, the project is positioned as a mixed-use destination that aligns with Boracay’s tourism-driven economy.

Together, the two award-winning developments reflect Brittany’s dual focus on large-scale residential estates and integrated leisure destinations, signaling continued expansion in both urban growth corridors and prime tourism markets.