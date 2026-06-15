Upsilon ‘Shootsilonians’ clinch historic three-peat

The latest victory extended Upsilon’s championship streak following back-to-back titles in 2024 and 2025, establishing what members described as a culture built not only on marksmanship but also on mentorship spanning generations of brothers.

The team credited Brod Jay Santiago ’93 for providing the strategic planning and leadership that helped guide the squad through the competition.

Three teams represented Upsilon in the tournament.

Team Alpha consisted of Dodie Lagman ’66, Judo Bonifacio ’78, Mari Sol Cruz ’17, Daniel Paringit ’18, and MJ Comia ’21.

Team Bravo fielded Jaime Ocampo ’89, John Aquino ’96, Keno Reyes ’04, Nepo Mendoza ’18, and Zach Ruiz ’19.

Team Delta was composed of Patrick De Villa ’89, Niño Albano ’22, Fil Sonza ’22, Melo Jaluague ’23, and Deo Marco ’24.

The fraternity also dominated the individual Man vs. Man competition, remaining undefeated throughout the tournament.

MJ Comia ’21 emerged as the overall champion, while Daniel Paringit ’18 finished second. Patrick De Villa ’89 and Niño Albano ’22 also reached the finals, completing a commanding performance by the Upsilon shooters.

The victory represents the latest chapter in what members have dubbed the “Shootsilonians” movement, a shooting program that combines experienced marksmen with younger brothers in a culture emphasizing precision, discipline, and continuous training.

Previous championship teams featured a blend of veteran and younger shooters, with brothers from the 1960s competing alongside members initiated in the 2020s, reinforcing the fraternity's tradition of mentorship across generations. The program evolved from a group of firearms enthusiasts into a competitive shooting unit that standardized its training methods and equipment while focusing on consistency rather than individual flair.

The team previously overcame adversity during the 2024 tournament after suffering equipment failure and the early elimination of its top squad before rallying to capture its first championship. In 2025, Upsilon elevated that success into outright dominance, with Team Alpha winning the title and Team Bravo finishing first runner-up.

This year's victory completed the trilogy, further establishing the fraternity as the team to beat in the annual Battle of the Fraternities.