Probe into persistent hazing sought

Some fraternity members have since surrendered to authorities.

The senator said the continuing reports of hazing incidents indicate gaps in the enforcement of the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018, or Republic Act 11053.

Gatchalian said the planned inquiry should also examine why hazing persists within government-run institutions, including the Philippine National Police Academy and the Philippine Military Academy.

“It is saddening to think that hazing is happening within our own government institutions that should serve as good examples,” Gatchalian said. “If our own institutions are violating our own laws, then we have a big problem.”

Gatchalian emphasized that the investigation should also determine whether authorities are properly enforcing the law within agencies tasked with upholding it.

“I think this time we should also focus on our own government institutions. This should not be happening in institutions entrusted to enforce the law against hazing,” he said.

The senator said the inquiry aims to identify lapses in enforcement and ensure stricter compliance with the anti-hazing law in both private organizations and state institutions.