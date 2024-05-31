Upsilon Sigma Phi North America celebrates 25 years in Las Vegas
The call of brotherhood bound by the service and excellence was strong enough to draw over 338 registered attendees, including 200 Upsilonians from all over the world representing batches 1955 to 2023, congregated to Las Vegas, Nevada from 30 May to 1 June for the Upsilon Sigma Phi North America Global “Bente Singko” reunion held at the Orleans Hotel and Casino.
The last global reunion of the fraternity was held in Manila in November 2018 during the Upsilon Sigma Phi’s centennial anniversary. Subsequent planned reunions in New York in 2020 and Chicago in 2022 were canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
‘Vibrancy and relevance’
The Upsilon Sigma Phi North America (USPNA) hosted this year’s reunion as part of its 25th anniversary celebration. With over 400 Upsilonians spread across many chapters in the United States and Canada, the USPNA is the largest alumni association outside of the mother chapter in the Philippines and is a pivotal partner in driving many projects that benefit the fraternity, its members and the University of the Philippines.
“The continued vibrancy and relevance of the USPNA can be attributed to the excellence, unselfish service and commitment of the past and present officers and board of directors, chapter presidents and all the member brothers to scatter the light and prove in their action and deeds that we are one, every time, everywhere; truly the years cannot break us. The Upsilon sun shines brightly,” said USPNA chairman of the board, Eleazar “Jun” Galano ’68.
Three days of togetherness
The event-filled reunion began on 30 May with a welcome reception, followed by the “Kambingan” — a USPNA tradition patterned after the Upsilon hobo with Upsilonians and sisters from the Sigma Delta Phi participating in a talent competition on 31 May, and culminating in a Gala dinner on Saturday, 1 June.
Various sports activities like golf, bowling, billiards, shooting and go-kart racing were held in addition to a whiskey-tasting night.
The Upsilon Sigma Phi Alumni Association (USPAA), with USPAA chairman of the board of trustees Roel Z. Castro ’84 presiding, held its monthly board meeting, the first to be held outside of the Philippines. Also in attendance was University of the Philippines Alumni Association (UPAA) president and UP Regent Robert Aranton ’81, who hosted an open forum to showcase UPAA projects and initiatives.
The USPNA Tanglaw Awards were presented during the Plenary Session with 12 Upsilonians from North America being honored for leadership, brotherhood, service and excellence in their fields and professions.
As USPNA president Jorge “Jory” Catibog ’71 said, this 25th anniversary event has been “a true labor of love by the organizers, which is only fitting since the USPNA has come a long way from a loose association of chapters from the east and west coast of the United States, to what it is today — a vibrant and purposeful organization and community of Upsilonians.”
This year’s global reunion was made possible through the assistance provided by all the USPNA chapters, the USPAA, USP Batch ’84 and USP Batch ’85. A big contingent of 66 sorority sisters from the Sigma Delta Phi joined the festivities.
The Bente Singko reunion committee is headed by Jhovin Poblete ’79 and composed of USPNA president Jory Catibog ’71, USPNA chairman Jun Galano ’68, Will Vicuña ’69 (Nevada), Zoe Viray ’75 (Ohio), Bobby Hocson ’77 (New York), Emer Coronel ’78 (Maryland), Don Jeanjaquet ’81 (Texas), Aman Sese ’82 (Ohio), Ricky Rionda ’83 (Virginia), Dominic Gonzales ’84 (New York), Abet Villanueva ’84 (New Jersey), Nelson Dimaano ’86 (Toronto), Nino Villongco ’91 (California), Xavier Kee ‘92 (Virginia) ,Thed Tesoro ’97 (New Jersey), and the team from the Philippines led by USPAA chairman Roel Castro ’84, Jonelle Llavore ’84, Rey Nolasco ’84, Jong Belano 2017, Jayson Fumera 2017, Cai Monteser 2017, Fil Sonza 2022, Jonathan Cabrera and Klea Marie Tolones.