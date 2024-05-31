Upsilon Sigma Phi North America celebrates 25 years in Las Vegas

The call of brotherhood bound by the service and excellence was strong enough to draw over 338 registered attendees, including 200 Upsilonians from all over the world representing batches 1955 to 2023, congregated to Las Vegas, Nevada from 30 May to 1 June for the Upsilon Sigma Phi North America Global “Bente Singko” reunion held at the Orleans Hotel and Casino.

The last global reunion of the fraternity was held in Manila in November 2018 during the Upsilon Sigma Phi’s centennial anniversary. Subsequent planned reunions in New York in 2020 and Chicago in 2022 were canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Vibrancy and relevance’

The Upsilon Sigma Phi North America (USPNA) hosted this year’s reunion as part of its 25th anniversary celebration. With over 400 Upsilonians spread across many chapters in the United States and Canada, the USPNA is the largest alumni association outside of the mother chapter in the Philippines and is a pivotal partner in driving many projects that benefit the fraternity, its members and the University of the Philippines.

“The continued vibrancy and relevance of the USPNA can be attributed to the excellence, unselfish service and commitment of the past and present officers and board of directors, chapter presidents and all the member brothers to scatter the light and prove in their action and deeds that we are one, every time, everywhere; truly the years cannot break us. The Upsilon sun shines brightly,” said USPNA chairman of the board, Eleazar “Jun” Galano ’68.