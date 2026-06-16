‘Shootsilonians’ hit historic 3-peat

The latest victory extended Upsilon’s championship streak to three following back-to-back titles in 2024 and 2025, establishing what members described as a culture built not only on marksmanship but also on mentorship spanning generations of brothers.

The team credited Jay Santiago for providing the strategic planning and leadership that helped guide the squad through the competition.

Three teams represented Upsilon in the tournament.

Team Alpha consisted of Dodie Lagman, Judo Bonifacio, Mari Sol Cruz, Daniel Paringit, and MJ Comia while Team Bravo fielded Jaime Ocampo, John Aquino, Keno Reyes, Nepo Mendoza and Zach Ruiz.

Team Delta, meanwhile, was composed of Patrick de Villa, Niño Albano, Fil Sonza, Melo Jaluague and Deo Marco.

The fraternity also dominated the individual Man vs Man competition, remaining undefeated throughout the tournament.

MJ Comia emerged as the overall champion, while Daniel Paringit finished second. Patrick de Villa and Niño Albano also reached the finals, completing a commanding performance by the Upsilon shooters.

The victory represents the latest chapter in what members have dubbed the “Shootsilonians” movement, a shooting program that combines experienced marksmen with younger brothers in a culture emphasizing precision, discipline and continuous training.