PAGCOR champions responsible gaming at SiGMA Asia 2026

“As regulators and industry leaders, we have the obligation of ensuring that innovation is matched by accountability,” Tengco said.

To address gambling-related issues, Tengco highlighted the agency’s recently launched National Problem Gambling Helpline.

The 24-hour service provides confidential, professional counseling and intervention for affected individuals and families.

The initiative was developed in partnership with the Seagulls Flock Organization, a non-profit mental health and addiction treatment advocacy group.

Tengco cited that the focus on responsible gaming is increasingly critical as digital platforms proliferate.

A strong performance in electronic gaming helped drive the country’s gross gaming revenues to nearly P400 billion in 2025, a 6.39 percent increase from P372.33 billion in 2024.

However, recent figures show a market correction. In the first quarter of 2026, total gross gaming revenues fell 15.87 percent year-on-year to P87.60 billion. The electronic gaming segment alone contracted 22.43 percent due to softer consumer spending and broader economic pressures.

Meanwhile, traditional licensed casinos generated P44.52 billion, accounting for 50.83 percent of the industry’s first-quarter revenue.

Tengco said the data illustrates the complementary nature of the market, where digital platforms drive rapid growth during economic expansions while land-based casinos provide stability during market downturns.

Despite the fluctuating numbers, Tengco maintained that long-term success relies on public trust.