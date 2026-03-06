Surrender, Tau Gamma hazing death suspects prodded

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla and Philippine National Police chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez on Friday urged members of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity allegedly involved in the death of a 19-year-old maritime student to surrender.

The student reportedly died following fraternity initiation rites in Dasmariñas, Cavite, on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the Philippine Women’s Month kickoff at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, Remulla named several suspects identified by the Cavite Provincial Police Office.

“These are the primary suspects under investigation and we want them to surrender as soon as possible. The names are John Person Cabrera, Archie Rosal, Felix Martin Dala, John Rey Torrecampo, John Lee Tuliao, John Vincent Malipot, Neil Nicolas (Sarapatan), John Michael Hagonoy, Mark Kenneth Gonzaga Alcedo, a neophyte, Carl Sabilona, Dan Manglanlan, listed here as alias Marc, Gabriel Vergara, Perth dela Cruz, alias (Kenneth) Ompod, (Dedrick) Solomon Bornea, a neophyte, and Jose Marce Garcia, a neophyte,” Remulla said.

He said the names were obtained from a neophyte who submitted an affidavit of confession. “That is where we got all the names of those involved. They will be charged in court, their names will be submitted, and warrants of arrest will be issued against them,” he said.

Remulla urged the suspects to surrender before authorities pursue them.

Martin Asturias, head of the Tau Gamma Phi National Judicial Council and the fraternity’s spokesperson, assured authorities of the organization’s cooperation.

“But we don’t have yet any contact with them, feelers or what,” Asturias told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

Asturias said violent hazing rites had already been removed from the fraternity’s initiation protocols during its national congress in November 2023.

Remulla said the fraternity’s condemnation of the incident would not shield its leadership from possible charges.

Nartatez also urged those involved to surrender.

“Of course, they should surrender as soon as possible. They can turn themselves in personally or through Tau Gamma. This is important so that we can finally put an end to this once and for all,” he said.