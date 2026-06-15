UnionBank tops Visa credit payment volume in Philippines for 2025

UnionBank said the recognition highlights changing consumer habits as more customers adopt digital payment solutions for essentials, online shopping and lifestyle expenses.

"As more Filipinos become mindful of how they manage their budgets, this recognition highlights the growing importance of secure and flexible payment options in daily life," said Mukul Sukhani, head of cards and loans at UnionBank.

"Our focus has always been to support customers with practical benefits—whether for essentials, online purchases or occasional lifestyle experiences—so they can make the most of how they spend," he added.

Visa Philippines Country Manager Jeffrey Navarro said the shift reflects consumers' increasing preference for digital-first transactions.

"From everyday essentials to important life moments, Visa enables fast, secure and seamless digital payments. UnionBank Visa cardholders benefit from a global network that helps them transact with confidence—whether in-store, online or abroad," Navarro said.

The bank noted that more customers are using UnionBank credit cards for groceries, electronics and online purchases, supported by installment options, cashback offers and promotions on major e-commerce platforms.

Earlier this year, UnionBank also reached the milestone of 2 million credit cards in circulation, driven by digital onboarding and simplified application processes designed to make credit more accessible.

Cardholders continue to receive a range of benefits, including dining discounts of up to 50 percent at partner establishments, e-commerce deals and installment offers, as well as travel and accommodation promotions covering airline seat sales, hotel discounts and complimentary stays.

UnionBank said these programs are aimed at helping customers maximize everyday spending while providing greater flexibility in managing household budgets and lifestyle purchases.