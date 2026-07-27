Earlier, NBI Director Melvin Matibag said the bureau had issued subpoenas to at least seven personalities as part of its investigation into the handling of government funds for the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Among those subpoenaed were Ramon "Tats" Suzara, former PHISGOC chairman and chief operating officer; Dexter Estacio, former chief financial officer; John Lester Buenconsejo, former corporate secretary; and several members of the organization's board.

The NBI is investigating the use of P6.7 billion in government funds allocated for the 2019 SEA Games.

According to the bureau's initial findings, the funds came from the Philippine Sports Commission, the Department of Budget and Management, and the Philippine Olympic Committee.

Matibag earlier said that P3.7 billion allegedly bypassed standard government audit and liquidation procedures. Including private donations and commercial sponsorships received by PHISGOC, investigators estimate the total amount under review could exceed P10 billion.

PHISGOC has denied any wrongdoing.

The organization earlier released a certification from the Philippine Sports Commission stating that the P2.08 billion in financial assistance it received had been fully liquidated as of March 2022.

PHISGOC also said its financial records were transparently managed and independently reviewed by PricewaterhouseCoopers/Isla Lipana & Co.