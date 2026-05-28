UnionBank launches MICHELIN dining series for Visa cardholders

The first dinner featured a one-night-only collaboration between chefs Nicco Santos and Quenee Vilar of Celera, alongside Zor Tan of Born, a one-MICHELIN-star restaurant in Singapore.

The seven-course menu highlighted elevated Filipino and Asian flavors, featuring dishes such as lobster inasal with palabok sauce, eggplant ensalada with mushrooms and labanos ganache, and quail takikomi gohan.

“We are embarking on creating a next-gen bank, and that revolves around moving beyond banking transactions,” said Manoj Varma. “We want to be where the customers are, where they are spending their time, their passion, and their lifestyle moments.”

Jeffrey Navarro said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to creating curated experiences for cardholders, particularly in the dining sector.

Under the program, select UnionBank Visa credit cardholders can gain access to the dining experiences through spend-based raffles, while top spenders in dining and shopping categories receive guaranteed seats.

The second installment of the series was scheduled at Gallery by Chele on 15 May 2026, while the third dinner will be held at Toyo Eatery on 11 August 2026.