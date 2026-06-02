Digital banking meets travel

The digital bank said users can earn raffle entries by using the UnionDigital app, particularly its QRPh Scan-to-Pay feature, which allows customers to pay merchants, transfer funds and send money to banks and e-wallets directly from their smartphones. “Our QRPh feature continues to make everyday transactions simpler, safer and more accessible, helping move more Filipinos closer to financial inclusion,” said UnionDigital chief marketing officer Mike Magpily.