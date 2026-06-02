Digital banking meets travel

UnionDigital Bank is encouraging more Filipinos to embrace digital payments by offering users a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Vietnam for two through its “Goals Mo, Kaya Mo Raffle” promo running from 8 May to 17 July 2026.
The digital bank said users can earn raffle entries by using the UnionDigital app, particularly its QRPh Scan-to-Pay feature, which allows customers to pay merchants, transfer funds and send money to banks and e-wallets directly from their smartphones. “Our QRPh feature continues to make everyday transactions simpler, safer and more accessible, helping move more Filipinos closer to financial inclusion,” said UnionDigital chief marketing officer Mike Magpily.
The promo is open to verified UD Save account holders who complete eligible transactions during the campaign period. The winner will be drawn on 20 July and announced through UnionDigital’s official digital platforms.