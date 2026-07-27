Under Magkasangga, a joint program of the DICT and LANDBANK, the agencies hope to address two of the biggest hurdles facing MSMEs—limited access to digital technology and financing.

“Harnessing AI will give Filipino entrepreneurs, especially small business owners, a competitive advantage. This stack will definitely empower them to grow, expand, and provide more job opportunities to other Filipinos,” DICT Undersecretary and Chief of Staff Faye Condez-de Sagon said.

The AI applications are part of DICT's MSME Digital Assistant, which seeks to address common challenges faced by small businesses, from business planning and regulatory compliance to product pricing, document interpretation, and digital marketing.

The program currently includes KaPlano for business planning, KaSunod for government compliance, KaPresyo for product pricing, KaLinaw for translating contracts and official documents into plain Filipino, and KaClick, an AI-powered content creation tool for social media and online marketplaces.

Separately, Condez-de Sagon met with Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo to discuss expanding the DICT's digital support for the city.

The department committed to help improve connectivity for Naga's disaster resilience infrastructure and explore assistance for its planned Command and Control Center and Intelligent Surveillance System.

“We want technology to become something that MSMEs and LGUs can actually use to solve everyday problems, improve services, and create opportunities for their communities,” Condez-de Sagon said.

MSMEs, a key economic growth driver, account for more than 99 percent of businesses in the country and employ the majority of the country's workforce.