The Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) hailed AboitizPower for the company's support in providing scholarships and career development to deserving students of the academe.
Thru its private limited partnerships GNPower Mariveles Energy Center (GMEC) and GNPower Dinginin (GNPD), the company was honored during the Recognition Awards for Collaborative Engagement (RACE) held at the Bulwagang Balagtas Hall, Ninoy Aquino Learning Resources Center, PUP Mabini Campus, Anonas St. Sta. Mesa, Manila on 24 July 2026.
According to PUP, the recognition is a testament to the company's dedication, unwavering support, and assistance to our Sintang Paaralan in the areas of scholarship (PUP-Mariveles), career development.
The academe added that AboitizPower has a partnership with PUP Mariveles that includes education-related sponsorships, scholarships, etc.
Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko" Moreno Domagoso, as delivered by ViceAtienzaChi Atienza, thanked PUP for acknowledging the city government's collaborative efforts in education. She reaffirmed the city's focus on programs supporting student employment, OJT placements, and work immersions.
AboitizPower has expanded its educational partnerships and scholarship initiatives with the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP), notably working alongside campuses like PUP Bataan to finalize and grow student beneficiary programs.