According to PUP, the recognition is a testament to the company's dedication, unwavering support, and assistance to our Sintang Paaralan in the areas of scholarship (PUP-Mariveles), career development.

The academe added that AboitizPower has a partnership with PUP Mariveles that includes education-related sponsorships, scholarships, etc.

Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko" Moreno Domagoso, as delivered by ViceAtienzaChi Atienza, thanked PUP for acknowledging the city government's collaborative efforts in education. She reaffirmed the city's focus on programs supporting student employment, OJT placements, and work immersions.

AboitizPower has expanded its educational partnerships and scholarship initiatives with the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP), notably working alongside campuses like PUP Bataan to finalize and grow student beneficiary programs.