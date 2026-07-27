AFAB Administrator and CEO Hussein P. Pangandaman, together with Tubig Pilipinas Group, Inc. President Ryan Wesley T. Yapkianwee and FB Infrastructure Corporation President Francesca Kasandra T. De Jesus signed the JVA.

Also present during the ceremony was Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center of the Philippines Deputy Executive Director Eleazar Ricote, who attended on behalf of Executive Director Riza Blanco-Latorre.

Backed by an estimated investment of approximately P1.358 billion, the project will rehabilitate and expand the Freeport's water distribution network, upgrade wastewater and sanitation facilities, and ensure these essential services keep pace with the FAB's continued growth.

Implemented under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Code, the project also includes measures to mitigate pollution, preserve natural resources, and provide residents, businesses, and industries with reliable access to safe and sustainable water services.

The water supply for the FAB in Mariveles comes primarily from the 50-year-old FAB Dam, which features a 2.4 billion-gallon capacity reservoir and a dedicated water treatment plant. This system is managed under the AFAB to serve industries and residential zones.