Fans have been searching for everything from the Cyclops and Poseidon's grudge against Odysseus to the origins of the Trojan War, as well as how closely the film follows the original epic.

Google Search has also become a hub for exploring character relationships, historical context and mythological references that enrich the movie experience.

Adding to the excitement, Google has introduced a hidden interactive Easter egg for fans.

Searching "The Odyssey" on Google triggers a Trojan Horse animation that rolls across the screen. Clicking on it releases Trojan soldiers that briefly take over the search results page in a playful tribute to one of the story's most iconic moments.

The feature offers fans a fun way to continue the adventure long after the movie ends.