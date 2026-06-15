Mongolia opens its first ultra-luxury resort

For travelers who live for vacations that are fueled by adventure, Mongolia will likely rank high on their list for must-visit destinations. And if you like living it up in style, then the newly-opened Ayan Zaalat, the country's first ultra-luxury resort, in Ulaanbaatar will make your hotel dreams come true.
Calling itself an urban oasis, the hotel sits on a sprawling 13.8 hectare private estate located in the Zalaat Valley and Bogd Khan mountain, as part of the Bogd Khan Uul UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Its first phase of 32 rooms and suites opened in January of 2026. According to Ayan Zaalat's website, their design philosophy focuses on "quiet precision and enduring materials. The spaces are shaped to support rest, reflection, and presence. Every element is considered: clean lines, natural textures, and generous proportions."
Ayan Zaalat also features 10 F&B outlets, spanning the wide breadth of global cuisine. Among these are the Plume Patisserie for pastries and tea, the 8-Ounce Steakhouse & Grill, where the beef if 100 percent grass-fed "Never Ever" certified, ensuring superior taste and quality, and The Smokey Room, a swanky cigar room with stunning views of the UlaanBaatar skyline.
Located just South of Ulaanbaatar, the Bogd Khan Uul UNESCO Biosphere Reserve is part of the Khentei Mountain area. It is covered by a dense forest in the North and bare rocks in the South. The reserve is home to some endangered species that include musk deer, roe deer, sable, and Arctic hare. The Bogd Khan Mountain is considered to be a sacred place, dating back to the 12th century, and is one of the oldest protected areas in the world.
Ayan Zaalat's first phase has been fully completed, and development on the second is well on its way to completion. On its website, the hotel promises that every guest can expect the best version of this - "Framed views connect each room to the rhythm of the land, offering not just comfort, but clarity." Safe to say, Mongolia awaits.