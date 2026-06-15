Mongolia opens its first ultra-luxury resort

For travelers who live for vacations that are fueled by adventure, Mongolia will likely rank high on their list for must-visit destinations. And if you like living it up in style, then the newly-opened Ayan Zaalat, the country's first ultra-luxury resort, in Ulaanbaatar will make your hotel dreams come true.

Calling itself an urban oasis, the hotel sits on a sprawling 13.8 hectare private estate located in the Zalaat Valley and Bogd Khan mountain, as part of the Bogd Khan Uul UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Its first phase of 32 rooms and suites opened in January of 2026. According to Ayan Zaalat's website, their design philosophy focuses on "quiet precision and enduring materials. The spaces are shaped to support rest, reflection, and presence. Every element is considered: clean lines, natural textures, and generous proportions."

Ayan Zaalat also features 10 F&B outlets, spanning the wide breadth of global cuisine. Among these are the Plume Patisserie for pastries and tea, the 8-Ounce Steakhouse & Grill, where the beef if 100 percent grass-fed "Never Ever" certified, ensuring superior taste and quality, and The Smokey Room, a swanky cigar room with stunning views of the UlaanBaatar skyline.