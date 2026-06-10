ALI eyes year-end debut for Mandarin Oriental Makati

The 275-room hotel, being developed in partnership with Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, will rise above Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati’s central business district, offering direct access to the city’s commercial, retail, dining, and cultural hubs. Mandarin Oriental first operated in the country from 1976 to 2014.

“Mandarin Oriental has long held a special place in the story of Makati. Its return reflects not only the enduring appeal but also our vision of creating world-class city destinations that celebrate Filipino culture and foster meaningful connections,” ALI Creative Director Paloma Urquijo Zobel de Ayala said on Tuesday.

The new property will feature 275 guestrooms and suites designed with Filipino-inspired elements, incorporating natural materials, local craftsmanship, and artisan-made details.

The hotel will also house five dining and bar concepts serving Cantonese, Filipino, and international cuisine, alongside an 800-square-meter spa and wellness floor, fitness and yoga facilities, and a 25-meter outdoor swimming pool overlooking Ayala Triangle Gardens.

To capture corporate and event demand, the property will include a 740-square-meter Grand Hall with a capacity of up to 1,000 guests, as well as meeting rooms, boardrooms, and flexible event spaces.

Located about 15 minutes from Manila’s international airport, the hotel is expected to bolster Makati’s standing as a regional business and cultural hub while supporting Mandarin Oriental’s expansion in Southeast Asia.