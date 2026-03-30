Mongolia appoints third prime minister in under 12 months

Mongolian lawmakers appointed a new prime minister on Monday, the third in under 12 months as the country grapples with months-long political turbulence and infighting within the ruling Mongolian People's Party (MPP).
Nyam-Osor Uchral, 39, secured 82.2 percent of votes cast in parliament, after his predecessor resigned on Friday just nine months into the job.
Uchral's appointment came hours after he was dismissed as speaker of parliament, a position he held for four months, which opposition lawmakers had strongly objected to.
Members of the Democratic Party of Mongolia (DP) have boycotted parliament in recent weeks and refused to attend hearings as they called for his resignation, arguing that a ruling party leader should not also preside over the legislature.
Uchral has previously held several senior government positions, including as minister of digital development and communications, and head of the Cabinet Secretariat.
Since 2025, he has served as minister of economy and development. Educated in Britain and Russia, he is widely viewed as a technocratic figure.
Addressing parliament, Uchral pledged to maintain economic growth in the face of rising global oil prices, vowing to work with Russia to ensure an uninterrupted supply of fuel.
He vowed to cut red tape as he outlined planned reforms focusing on the economy, an overhaul of the legal sector, anti-corruption measures, and green development.
"We will remove artificial constraints such as bureaucracy, duplication, and excessive regulation," he said.