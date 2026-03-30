Mongolia appoints third prime minister in under 12 months

Uchral's appointment came hours after he was dismissed as speaker of parliament, a position he held for four months, which opposition lawmakers had strongly objected to.

Members of the Democratic Party of Mongolia (DP) have boycotted parliament in recent weeks and refused to attend hearings as they called for his resignation, arguing that a ruling party leader should not also preside over the legislature.

Uchral has previously held several senior government positions, including as minister of digital development and communications, and head of the Cabinet Secretariat.

Since 2025, he has served as minister of economy and development. Educated in Britain and Russia, he is widely viewed as a technocratic figure.