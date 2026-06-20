In Penang for a weekend

From there, we met our group in Petronas Towers. I have not gone to Kuala Lumpur in ages and Petronas was the popular destination during that time. Opened in 1999, it was the world’s tallest tower from 1999 to 2004. Back then, the area where Petronas was built was an open area. There were no buildings yet except the Petronas! Now, it is full of tall buildings with beautiful scaffoldings that make the city looking vibrant and modern.

Later that day, off we went to the Petronas Towers. We had lunch at one of the outlets in the food court of a mall below the towers. Malaysian food is distinctly Asian in flavors. Like our cuisine, they use a lot of coconut cream, soy sauce and fish sauce. Their cuisine is also on the spicy side so always ask the server to tame the spice if you prefer.

After lunch, we headed to the ticket counter of the tower. To our surprise, it had been sold out! Not just for the day but for the next two weeks! Lesson learned from this trip is to book your entrance tickets to popular tourist attractions way ahead in advance. As soon as you finalize your trip, work on the details, including tickets to book for attractions.

We ended up visiting and touring the TRX mall, one of the newest and most beautiful malls of Kuala Lumpur, the whole afternoon.

Our evenings were spent in Bukit Bintang Road, where all the big Chinese-Malaysian restaurants and a lot of food stalls are located. It is also a fun and a great evening food destination.

Our morning trip to Penang was tiring. What we thought was a four-hour trip became seven hours because of traffic. Coming in during the Lunar festival is not a good idea. We spent the whole night resting for our DIY tour of Penang the next day.

Off to Penang

We started with a visit to Penang Hill. It can be reached via the one section Penang Hill Railway. A 2-kilometer ride, one of the steepest funicular railways this part of the world will reward you with a spectacular view of Georgetown and Penang Island.

There are so many activities on top of the hill. A panoramic David Brown’s colonial restaurant is operating on top, a treetop walk, canopy walk, nature and wildlife watching and a tour of its flora and fauna can be arranged. You can also visit the Penang Hill Gallery @edgecliif where you can learn the history and conservation efforts of the hill.

Them we went to the Kek Lok Si Temple, Malaysia’s largest Buddhist temple with the towering Kuan Yin statue at 99 feet. It is the center of Chinese culture and Buddha teachings of Georgetown.