Stampede kills at least 30

Jean Henry Petit, head of the civil protection office in Northern Haiti, told local newspaper Le Nouvelliste that at least 30 people were killed at the 19th-century fortress designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Petit said the toll could rise, however, due to the large number of people reported missing.

Several dozen people were also injured and taken to hospital, the outlet reported without giving an exact figure.

Initial reports said visitors were crammed against a single entrance and a scuffle broke out between people trying to leave and enter the site.