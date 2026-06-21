Stamped in heritage: Celebrating 75 years of Philippines-UNESCO partnership

She added that UNACOM “has always been a bridge,” bringing together “lawmakers, scientists, artists, educators, and the youth to protect our heritage and foster deep community dialogue.”

Santa Maria, meanwhile, affirmed PHLPost’s support for UNACOM’s vision of “a world where no one gets left behind, where basic needs are met, where differences are embraced, and where all peoples feel valued and important.”

The Philippines participated in the conference that led to the establishment of UNESCO in the United Kingdom in November 1945. It was among the 41 nations that signed the UNESCO Constitution.

The Constitution entered into force on 4 November 1946, after 20 member states had deposited their instruments of ratification, formally establishing UNESCO. On 26 May 1951, UNACOM was created through Republic Act 621 to serve as the country’s principal coordinating body for UNESCO-related programs and initiatives.

The commemorative stamps, issued in a se-tenant block of four, were designed by Henares.

“It is not just a design; it is a tribute to our beautiful UNESCO designations and inscriptions in the Philippines,” he said. “Each element in the stamp is meant to feature a particular designation or inscription, and some of these elements represent more than one designation.”

Henares created vector images inspired by photographs from his own collection and images taken by Edgar Alan Yap, Jacob Maentz, Avito Dalan of the Philippine News Agency, Roel Hoang Manipon, and Renato Rastrollo of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

The stamps bring together a collage of Philippine sites, traditions, documentary treasures, cities, flora, and fauna recognized under UNESCO’s programs.

Representing the country’s World Heritage sites are the four Baroque Churches of the Philippines, Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park, the Rice Terraces of the Philippine Cordilleras, the Historic City of Vigan, Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park and Mount Hamiguitan Range Wildlife Sanctuary.

The design also includes elements inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage lists: the Darangen epic of the Meranaw people of Lake Lanao; the punnuk of the Ifugao, included in the multinational inscription of Tugging Rituals and Games shared with Cambodia, South Korea, and Vietnam; the buklog ritual of the Subanen communities of the Zamboanga Peninsula; Aklan’s piña handloom weaving; and the traditional practice of making asin tibuok, Bohol’s artisanal sea salt.