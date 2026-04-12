Iloilo City sets a hearty table for Filipino Food Month 2026

The festivities began with an opening ceremony at the newly inaugurated SM at Iloilo Terminal Market in the city proper. Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas welcomed guests, highlighting the facility’s role as the city’s largest bagsakan (trading hub; literally, “drop-off point”) of fresh agricultural products.

“This is where our karinderyas, restaurants, and households source the ingredients that bring our beloved lutong-balay dishes to life,” she said.

“We are proud to stand with our partners in promoting Filipino cuisine as well as empowering our local farmers and fisherfolk, and elevating our culinary heritage on the regional and global stage,” she added. “At the heart of our identity as Ilonggos is our deep love for gastronomy one that reflects our history, our land, and our people. Ilonggo cuisine is known for its balance of flavors, where simplicity meets richness, and where every dish tells a story of tradition and community. From the comforting warmth of batchoy to the freshness of our seafood and the subtle sweetness that defines many of our dishes, our food is a celebration of who we are. It is this culinary heritage that continues to inspire innovation while staying rooted in authenticity, making Iloilo a true center of gastronomic excellence in the Philippines.”

The event was attended by NCCA chairperson and executive director Eric B. Zerrudo; NCCA deputy executive director for Administration and Support Services Marichu G. Tellano; UNACOM secretary general Dr. Ivan Anthony Henares; Department of Agriculture Region VI director Dennis Arpia; Department of Tourism Region VI assistant regional director Phoebe Zelie Areño; PCHM representative Claudio Tuante III; and Leny Ledesma, focal person for Iloilo City of Gastronomy.

“Every year, we celebrate Filipino Food Month every April as a way of sustaining and deepening our appreciation for the breadth and distinct character of our cuisine — one that speaks powerfully of who we are, shaped by our story, culture and lived traditions,” Zerrudo said.

Henares emphasized the broader regional context: “We are witnesses to Iloilo’s unique brand of leadership: one rooted in collaboration and community-building. It is only fitting that this year’s Filipino Food Month opens here, under the theme: ‘Connected by Taste: Filipino Food in the Flavors of ASEAN,’ highlighting our deep-rooted interconnectedness.”

Zerrudo further reflected on Iloilo’s culinary identity: “From La Paz batchoy to pancit Molo, the city’s foodways reflect a living tradition rooted in community memory and everyday practice. Recognized as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, Iloilo reminds us that Filipino cuisine is not only about flavor, but also about place, people, and the ways we continue to carry these forward. As they say here, ‘Namit gid ya kuno ang pagkaon basta made with love.’ Perhaps that is why everything tastes a little more special here in Iloilo.”

He added a personal note: “I am a living witness to this Ilonggo phenomenon. So I grew up in a very sleepy town of Ajuy, and I had been fed with Tatay’s alugbati laswa for breakfast and Nanay’s valenciana for fiesta. So, I had been trained to wear my Sunday’s best attire to enjoy batchoy in La Paz Market. You have to wear your best because will eat the best. Food, remember, is a foundational and a defining index of identity.”