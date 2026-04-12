Iloilo City sets a hearty table for Filipino Food Month 2026

Iloilo City in Western Visayas, located in the central archipelago of the Philippines, boasts one of the country’s most vibrant dining landscapes. Hiligaynon cuisine, in particular, is among the most developed and richly nuanced culinary traditions in the nation. Its stature as a culinary center was cemented when Iloilo was designated a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy in 2023 — the first and only city in the Philippines to receive the distinction. It is thus only fitting that Iloilo was chosen to host the opening of the nationwide celebration of Buwan ng Kalutong Filipino or Filipino Food Month 2026.
A collaborative effort among the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), the UNESCO National Commission of the Philippines (UNACOM), the Philippine Culinary Heritage Movement (PCHM), the Department of Tourism (DoT) Region VI, the Department of Agriculture Region VI, and the Iloilo City Government through the Iloilo City M.I.C.E. Center, the opening program took place from 6 to 8 April across key venues in the capital city of the province of Iloilo.
The festivities began with an opening ceremony at the newly inaugurated SM at Iloilo Terminal Market in the city proper. Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas welcomed guests, highlighting the facility’s role as the city’s largest bagsakan (trading hub; literally, “drop-off point”) of fresh agricultural products.
“This is where our karinderyas, restaurants, and households source the ingredients that bring our beloved lutong-balay dishes to life,” she said.
“We are proud to stand with our partners in promoting Filipino cuisine as well as empowering our local farmers and fisherfolk, and elevating our culinary heritage on the regional and global stage,” she added. “At the heart of our identity as Ilonggos is our deep love for gastronomy one that reflects our history, our land, and our people. Ilonggo cuisine is known for its balance of flavors, where simplicity meets richness, and where every dish tells a story of tradition and community. From the comforting warmth of batchoy to the freshness of our seafood and the subtle sweetness that defines many of our dishes, our food is a celebration of who we are. It is this culinary heritage that continues to inspire innovation while staying rooted in authenticity, making Iloilo a true center of gastronomic excellence in the Philippines.”
The event was attended by NCCA chairperson and executive director Eric B. Zerrudo; NCCA deputy executive director for Administration and Support Services Marichu G. Tellano; UNACOM secretary general Dr. Ivan Anthony Henares; Department of Agriculture Region VI director Dennis Arpia; Department of Tourism Region VI assistant regional director Phoebe Zelie Areño; PCHM representative Claudio Tuante III; and Leny Ledesma, focal person for Iloilo City of Gastronomy.
“Every year, we celebrate Filipino Food Month every April as a way of sustaining and deepening our appreciation for the breadth and distinct character of our cuisine — one that speaks powerfully of who we are, shaped by our story, culture and lived traditions,” Zerrudo said.
Henares emphasized the broader regional context: “We are witnesses to Iloilo’s unique brand of leadership: one rooted in collaboration and community-building. It is only fitting that this year’s Filipino Food Month opens here, under the theme: ‘Connected by Taste: Filipino Food in the Flavors of ASEAN,’ highlighting our deep-rooted interconnectedness.”
Zerrudo further reflected on Iloilo’s culinary identity: “From La Paz batchoy to pancit Molo, the city’s foodways reflect a living tradition rooted in community memory and everyday practice. Recognized as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, Iloilo reminds us that Filipino cuisine is not only about flavor, but also about place, people, and the ways we continue to carry these forward. As they say here, ‘Namit gid ya kuno ang pagkaon basta made with love.’ Perhaps that is why everything tastes a little more special here in Iloilo.”
He added a personal note: “I am a living witness to this Ilonggo phenomenon. So I grew up in a very sleepy town of Ajuy, and I had been fed with Tatay’s alugbati laswa for breakfast and Nanay’s valenciana for fiesta. So, I had been trained to wear my Sunday’s best attire to enjoy batchoy in La Paz Market. You have to wear your best because will eat the best. Food, remember, is a foundational and a defining index of identity.”
Also present were representatives from fellow UNESCO Creative Cities in the Philippines — Baguio, Cebu, Quezon, and Dumaguete — as well as delegates from UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy in Asia, including Macao (China), Phetchaburi (Thailand), Battambang (Cambodia) and Kuching (Malaysia).
After the ceremony, a mini fair was opened not by the usual ribbon-cutting but by carving a lechon, the popular spit-roasted whole pig. It featured booths from provinces in the Panay island group such as Guimaras, Aklan, Capiz and Antique as well as food enterprises based in Iloilo. Displays showed the bounty of ingredients used in dishes of Panay.
One the same day, the Chef Exchange Program was conducted simultaneously in two universities and one culinary school in Iloilo City, featuring chef Sao Sopheak from Cambodia; chef Jason Cheong from Macao; and Thadthong Bhrammanee of Phetchaburi Rajabhat University, focal person for Phetchaburi Creative City of Gastronomy, from Thailand.
At La Flamme Bleue Center for Culinary Arts, Sopheak showed how to cook sach ko ang (beef skewers) and amok (steamed fish), while resident chef Darwin Ray Infante showed how to prepare chicken binakol. On the other hand, Cheong demonstrated how to cook African chicken at the Iloilo Science and Technology University, while students cooked adobong pula. Bhrammanee delivered a lecture on Thai cuisine at Saint Therese-MTC Colleges while chef Miner del Mundo also gave a talk.
The day ended with “Bugana nga Panubli-on,” a reception dinner hosted by the Department of Tourism Region VI, at the award-winning Hotel del Rio, featuring kadyos, baboy kag langka, fresh lumpia, tanglad-infused baked chicken, roast beef, seafood paella, halo-halo and different kinds of kakanin.
“In Western Visayas, we take great pride in our rich and distinct culinary heritage,” Areño said. “Our region is home to a diverse array of traditional dishes that reflect our history, culture, and creativity in the kitchen.”
The following day, the FFM 2026 Gastronomy Symposium was held at PHINMA-University of Iloilo, gathering chefs, researchers, and experts to explore the connections between Filipino cuisine and Southeast Asian food traditions, with discussions on heritage, sustainability and regional collaboration.
Capping the series of opening festivities was “Flavors of Iloilo,” a degustation dinner by chefs Miles Diez and Bea Magalona at Mestizo restaurant on 8 April, showcasing Iloilo’s and Panay’s well-loved dishes and ingredients reimagined through modern and inventive techniques and preparations.
Following these opening events, Iloilo City continued to celebrate FFM with its own events such as the Creative Nanays Cookoff, which is on its second year, on 8 April at the SM at Iloilo Central Market, where three groups of home cooks showcased their culinary skills. The program aims to empower mothers, home cooks, and micro-entrepreneurs.
On 10 April, children participated in “Sarap Saya: Learning, Tasting, and Loving Filipino Food” at Barangay Monica Gym, encouraging the younger generation to appreciate and engage with Filipino cuisine.
Now on its eighth year, FFM seeks to promote the country’s culinary heritage, ensure the transmission of knowledge to future generations, and support food-related industries. It is spearheaded yearly by NCCA, Philippine Culinary Heritage Movement, Department of Agriculture and Department of Tourism.