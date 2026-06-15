Liza celebrates Vin d’Honneur

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos took pride in meeting with the diplomatic corps at the Vin d’Honneur which capped the government’s celebration of the Philippines’ 128th Independence Day.
The Vin d’Honneur (French for “wine of honor”) is an official reception hosted by the President at Malacañang, traditionally held on New Year’s Day and on Philippine Independence Day.
“The Vin d’Honneur is one of the most meaningful traditions of our Independence Day celebration. It is a gathering that brings together the diplomatic corps, government leaders, and distinguished guests in honor of the Filipino people’s hard-won freedom and the friendships we have built with nations around the world,” the First Lady said on her Facebook post.
“As we celebrate 128 years of Philippine independence, we are reminded that our story as a nation has been shaped not only by courage and sacrifice, but by our commitment to cooperation, mutual respect, and peace among nations,” Mrs. Marcos said.
Addressing the members of the diplomatic corps, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Philippines’ abiding commitment to multilateralism and the principles of the United Nations Charter remains steadfast and unwavering.
Marcos maintained that the Philippines draws the strength it needs for nation-building from deep and enduring friendships with other countries.
He emphasized that his meetings with world leaders over the past few years had provided an excellent opportunity to bolster bilateral ties across many sectors, foster closer people-to-people relations, and deepen cooperation on new and emerging issues of mutual concern.