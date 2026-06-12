Pilgrim icon gets special welcome

“Our Lady of Guadalupe has always held a special place in our hearts. Declared by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines as the patroness of life and protector of the unborn, the sick, the disabled and the elderly, she continues to be a source of comfort, hope, and faith for many,” she wrote on her official Facebook page.

The visit to Malacañang formed part of the launch of a nationwide Marian pilgrimage.

The Solemn Prayer and Blessing of the Pilgrim Images at the Palace grounds was one of a series of events welcoming the Pilgrim Images, bringing together Church leaders, government representatives, Marian organizations, and guests in prayer for the pilgrimage’s success.

During the rite of acceptance led by the Most Rev. Colin Bagaforo, the Kidapawan bishop and spiritual director, President Marcos prayed for the country to be spared “from hatred, violence, and conflicts, which divide and destroy our people.”

The President, accompanied by the First Lady, also prayed for the nation to be spared from “every kind of injustice in the life of society… the loss of awareness of good and evil.”

“As we welcome this pilgrim image to our country, may it inspire us to draw closer to God, care for one another with compassion, and renew our commitment to protecting the dignity of every human life,” Mrs. Marcos further wrote.

Finest national outfit

Meanwhile, the First Lady dazzled in her Filipiniana gown when she, along with the First Family, arrived at the Quirino Grandstand to celebrate the 128th Independence Day yesterday.

The First Family spearheaded the flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremony at the Luneta, where the iconic monument to National Hero Jose Rizal stands.

It was followed by a program at the Quirino Grandstand, featuring a grand parade of floats, joined by employees of various government agencies.

“Standing beneath our flag on Independence Day is always a humble reminder that the freedoms we enjoy today were earned through the sacrifices of those who came before us. As we honor their legacy this 128th Philippine Independence Day, may we continue building a country that is rooted in faith and compassion for generations to come,” the First Lady said on her social media post.