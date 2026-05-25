Liza gives glimpse into rare family gathering

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos delighted netizens when she shared some family photos on Sunday, giving a glimpse of the Marcos family in a relaxed and cheerful gathering.

The photos featured President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with their three sons — Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos, Simon Marcos and Vinny Marcos — along with former First Lady Imelda Marcos and Irene Marcos.

The post quickly gained traction online, with family member Aimee Marcos also joining the conversation on Instagram, commenting: “Yay Chef Miggy is there!! Best Mindanaoan food I’ve had in Manila. Happy Sunday, guys!”