Liza gives glimpse into rare family gathering

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos delighted netizens when she shared some family photos on Sunday, giving a glimpse of the Marcos family in a relaxed and cheerful gathering.
The photos featured President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with their three sons — Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos, Simon Marcos and Vinny Marcos — along with former First Lady Imelda Marcos and Irene Marcos.
The post quickly gained traction online, with family member Aimee Marcos also joining the conversation on Instagram, commenting: “Yay Chef Miggy is there!! Best Mindanaoan food I’ve had in Manila. Happy Sunday, guys!”
Netizens responded with a mix of admiration and commentary, with some praising the family’s closeness and others reflecting on broader political sentiments.
Among the reactions was the remark: “MABUHAY ANG MARCOS FAMILIA.”
Another comment noted the mixed public response, saying: “These photos drew mixed reactions; many are happy about their closeness to one another, while others remain critical of the administration’s activities and policies.”
Beyond the family photos, Mrs. Marcos highlighted her advocacy for Filipino cuisine on the global stage after gracing this year’s IFEX Philippines.
She emphasized that Filipino food represents more than flavors, but also the work of farmers, the creativity of MSMEs, and the pride of local communities.
“Filipino food is more than just our flavors. It’s about the hard work of our farmers, the creativity of our MSMEs, and the pride that our communities pour into every product. That’s what IFEX Philippines 2026 and its theme, ‘Tropical Flavors for the World,’ is all about,” she said in a post on her official Facebook page.
Organized by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions under the Department of Trade and Industry.
The First Lady said that every new partnership formed at the event opens up opportunities for jobs, livelihoods, and greater global competitiveness for Filipino businesses.